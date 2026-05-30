NCEMA, Ministry of Health and Prevention monitor Ebola virus developments

ABU DHABI, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention have reviewed the latest regional and international developments relating to the Ebola virus as part of its ongoing efforts to maintain a high level of public health preparedness and protect the safety of the community.

The review took place during a coordination meeting chaired by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, in coordination with NCEMA, and attended by relevant government entities and strategic partners.

The meeting focused on current epidemiological developments and the UAE’s preparedness measures, including the country’s ability to detect and respond to any suspected or confirmed cases in accordance with approved health protocols.

Progress on previously agreed actions was also reviewed, with an emphasis on strengthening coordination among relevant entities and ensuring that preparedness measures continue to meet national response requirements.

Discussions covered precautionary procedures at airports and aviation-related health protocols. The meeting also reviewed the preparedness of institutional quarantine facilities operated by local health authorities, where required.

In addition, the public awareness and communications plan was reviewed to ensure the timely delivery of clear, accurate and reliable information to the community through official channels.

NCEMA and the Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed that the public health situation in the UAE remains stable. They emphasised that the country’s health preparedness and response arrangements remain active and effective, with developments continuing to be closely monitored in order to safeguard public health and community safety.