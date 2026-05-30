UAE claim two more golds to take tally to five medals at Asian U20 Athletics Championships

HONG KONG, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE added two more gold medals today at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong, taking their overall tally to five medals, including four golds and one bronze.

Maryam Karim won gold in the women's 400 metres final in a personal best 56.93 seconds, finishing ahead of athletes from Chinese Taipei and Kazakhstan.

The UAE's second gold came through Abdulqadoos Ahmed Ali, who won the men's 200 metres final in a personal best 20.85 seconds despite a headwind of 1.6 metres per second.

Major General Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mur, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, said the latest achievement reflects the national team's strong performances throughout the championships.

He praised Maryam Karim for her impressive progress and commanding victory in the 400 metres, and commended Abdulqadoos Ahmed Ali for his dominant display in the 200 metres, which further underlined his status among Asia's leading young sprinters.