UAE to field 11 athletes at Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2026 in Mongolia

ABU DHABI, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Judo Federation has confirmed the national team's participation in the 2026 Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam, to be held in Mongolia from 19th-21st June under the supervision of the International Judo Federation, with athletes from 55 countries set to compete.

In a statement, the federation said the squad list comprises 11 athletes, with the UAE delegation to be headed by Dr. Nasser Al Tamimi, Board Member of the National Olympic Committee and Vice President of the UAE Judo Federation.

The draw is scheduled to take place on 18th June, according to the statement.

Mohammed bin Thaaloob Al Darei, President of the UAE Judo Federation, said the tournament represents an important stage in the national team's international programme, providing valuable competitive experience against some of the world's leading judo nations.