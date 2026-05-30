UAE claim fifth gold at Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026

HONG KONG, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE athletics team secured a fifth gold medal at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026 in Hong Kong, raising its overall tally to six medals, including five golds and one bronze.

The UAE won the mixed 4x400 metres relay title in a championship-record time of 3:18.81, which also stands as the world-leading mark this season in the U20 category.

Rashid Nasser Al Ali, Board Member of the UAE Athletics Federation and Chairman of the National Teams Committee, said the latest gold medal was won by the quartet of Saeed Shuaib Omar, Aminat Qamar Al-Din, Sulaiman Abdulrahman and Maryam Karim following an outstanding performance that saw them finish ahead of all competing teams and break the previous championship record.