Paris Saint-Germain retain UEFA Champions League title

BUDAPEST, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Paris Saint-Germain retained the UEFA Champions League title and secured the second crown in the club's history after defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in the final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time.

Arsenal took the lead through Kai Havertz in the fifth minute, before Ousmane Dembélé equalised for Paris Saint-Germain from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Paris Saint-Germain went on to prevail 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out to successfully defend their European title.