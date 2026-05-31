Brazil extends emergency measures to contain fuel prices

SAO PAULO, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Brazil has extended emergency measures for two months to contain fuel price increases caused by volatility in the global oil market, the government said Saturday.

The measures, extended by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will remain in effect until 31st July.

According to an official statement, the move continues government actions adopted in response to turbulence in the global oil market since the start of the conflict in the Middle East.

The measures include a subsidy of 1.12 reais, or about 20 US cents, per litre of diesel for domestic refiners and importers, fully financed with federal funds.

The Finance Ministry also created a compensation mechanism for diesel producers and importers, replacing a temporary exemption from federal taxes that was in effect until 31st May.