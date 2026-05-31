China launches new test satellite for internet technology

XICHANG, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- China successfully sent a new test satellite for internet technology into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in the southwestern Sichuan Province on Sunday.

The satellite was launched at 2:07 am (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-2D carrier rocket and has successfully entered its preset orbit.

The satellite is primarily used for technical tests and verifications for direct broadband connectivity of mobile phones with satellites, as well as integrated space-ground network technologies.