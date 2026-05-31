China's manufacturing PMI drops in May

BEIJING, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- China's ​factory activity stalled in May, signalling continued pressure on the sector from weak domestic demand and rising production costs, an official survey showed on Sunday.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to 50 from 50.3 in April, according to a survey by the National Bureau ​of Statistics (NBS).

The PMI for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.1 in May, up 0.7 percentage points from the previous month, the data showed.