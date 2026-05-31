Colombia holds presidential election on Sunday

BOGOTÁ, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Colombians are voting for a new president on Sunday after an election campaign marred by tension and violence.

Some 41 million people are eligible to vote for a successor to left-wing President Gustavo Petro, who is constitutionally barred from running for a second term.

Fourteen candidates are running, but there are three clear frontrunners, recent polling showed. Left-wing Senator Iván Cepeda from the ruling coalition is running against conservative Senator Paloma Valencia from the circle of former President Álvaro Uribe, while right-wing lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella is also standing.

If none of the candidates secures an absolute majority, which seems likely according to current polling, a run-off is to be held on 21st June.