TRENDS Research & Advisory announces transition to TRENDS Group

ABU DHABI, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory officially announced its transition into TRENDS Group, marking the beginning of a new phase of integrated knowledge-driven work and strengthening its regional and international presence through an advanced ecosystem that combines scientific research, strategic foresight, monitoring, global outreach, and training.

This transformation follows a journey of growth and expansion across multiple fields, necessitating the establishment of a broader framework to accommodate the accelerated pace of development.

TRENDS Group comprises five core companies operating within a complementary framework that enhances efficiency and diversifies outputs. These are: TRENDS Research & Advisory, TRENDS Global, TRENDS Barometer, TRENDS Observatory for Social Phenomena Studies, and the TRENDS Training Institute.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of TRENDS Group, said that TRENDS’ transition into the group represents a profound strategic transformation and a reflection of the institution’s maturity and ability to respond to the demands of a new phase through an integrated model that combines research, training, monitoring, and global engagement.

He added that the group seeks to consolidate its position as a global platform to produce credible knowledge and contribute to shaping knowledge and thought through the utilisation of the latest research methodologies and advanced technologies.

This initiative aims to build bridges of knowledge and dialogue with diverse cultures and further establish TRENDS Group as a global brand in the knowledge industry.