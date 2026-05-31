Dubai RTA digital revenue rises 20.6% to AED5.3 billion in 2025

DUBAI, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) generated AED5.3 billion in revenue through digital channels in 2025, marking a 20.6 percent increase compared to 2024, reflecting growing adoption of digital services across its operations.

Transactions completed through digital channels exceeded 628 million, a 13 percent rise. RTA offers customers 105 digital services through six channels. Digital channel adoption reached 96 percent, while the average customer happiness index stood at 98 percent .

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the results reflected the authority's progress from service digitisation towards an integrated digital ecosystem powered by data and artificial intelligence, supporting Dubai's ambition to become the world's smartest city.

“The next phase will focus on expanding the use of AI and emerging technologies in the design and delivery of services, while strengthening integration with government digital platforms. This will help build an advanced digital ecosystem that supports sustainable growth and keeps pace with rapid global developments in the mobility sector," Al Tayer added.

RTA achieved 94 percent on the Digital Maturity Index, reaching Level 5, the highest level across the Government of Dubai in 2025, and ranked among the top four government entities.

It also scored 83 percent in the Digital Customer Experience pillar, a 12 percent increase on 2024, and achieved 100 percent in the accessibility assessment for People of Determination.

The authority recorded customer usage of services via smart apps at more than 25 percent , a 40 percent increase year-on-year. RTA also launched 18 new services through the RTA Dubai app, designed in response to customer needs and government directions.

Smart apps continued to gain traction, with active users of the RTA Dubai app exceeding 1.2 million in 2025. Meanwhile, S’hail app also introduced a range of services linked to the automated fare collection system, including nol card services, alongside new features and enhancements that improved the integrated mobility experience and reinforced the concept of shared digital channels.

These developments support RTA’s drive to provide a unified and seamless mobility experience across Dubai’s various transport modes. They also contributed to higher app usage, with annual visits rising to 68 million, increasing by 144 percent from 2024. Requests for enquiry and journey-planning services also rose to 48 million, representing 48 percent growth.

RTA provides 103 services through the website, with 11 million transactions completed and a customer happiness index of 96 percent. RTA also launched four new digital platforms on the website, including dedicated platforms for the Road Safety Film Festival Competition, Delivery Service Excellence Award, Academic Scholarship Programme, and Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport.

RTA also added three new services: payment of advertising signboard fines, contesting violations, and the temporary passenger transport permit service, “Naqel”. RTA also introduced an AI-powered search feature to make services easier to access and improve the user experience.

RTA has significantly enhanced digital services through the virtual assistant “Mahboub”, adding and improving 15 digital services under Phase 3 of the Services 360 Plan. This raised the total number of interactive services to 32.

The enhancement also contributed to greater uptake of digital channels, with transactions increasing by 20.6 percent compared with 2024 and revenue collected rising by 8.1 percent.

Across alternative service channels, smart kiosks offering 24 services covering drivers, vehicles and nol witnessed growing uptake. Transactions increased by 17.3 percent compared with 2024, surpassing 1 million, while revenue exceeded AED425 million, a rise of more than 11 percent year-on-year. As part of kiosk expansion plans, RTA launched four new interactive kiosks at Customer Happiness Centres.

The WhatsApp channel offers 16 services, with revenue from parking ticket reservations rising to more than AED21.7 million. RTA also launched “Madinati” service via Mahboub chatbot on WhatsApp, using computer vision and generative AI technologies to support the shift towards proactive smart services.

RTA continued to implement objectives of the Services 360 Policy by launching and enhancing 48 of 74 digital services across digital channels, strengthening service integration and simplifying the customer journey.

It also expanded services across shared digital channels. RTA added 14 services to S’hail app under the “Mobility in Dubai” channel, enhanced 23 services on “Dubai Now”, and upgraded 21 services on “Invest in Dubai”. RTA also made 10 services available through “Visit Dubai” and integrated RTA services into the “Build in Dubai” platform.

RTA continued to strengthen global presence and excellence, winning two Global Business Tech Awards. The RTA Dubai app won the “Best Application of Tech – Public Sector” award, while S’hail app won the “Best Mobile Tech of the Year” award.