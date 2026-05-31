WASHINGTON, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from a chemical tank rupture in the US state of ​Washington climbed to 11 as crews ‌recovered the bodies of all nine missing people, authorities said on Saturday.

Two fatalities had been confirmed after ​the tank containing "white liquor" - a chemical ​solution of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide ⁠used in making paper pulp - imploded ​at a Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility on Tuesday.

The ​search for the missing carried on through the week as recovery crews worked through debris in indoor ​areas and flew drones over the perimeter ​of the site, said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue's Deputy ‌Chief, ⁠Kurt Stitch.

The ruptured tank contained about 900,000 gallons (3.4 million litres) of white liquor, and tests confirmed that contamination entered the nearby ​Columbia River, officials ​have ⁠said, although no "negative health impacts" had been detected on air quality ​or the city of Longview's drinking ​water.