Five dead after collapse during illegal mining in southwest China

KUNMING, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Five people died, and one was injured when a collapse occurred during illegal mining activities in Huize County of southwest China's Yunnan Province early on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at around 4:30 am in Baiwu Village of Nagu Town, Huize County, according to local authorities.

Emergency response, public security, firefighting, health and natural resources departments from the city of Qujing and Huize County quickly launched rescue operations, pulling out all six trapped individuals and rushing them to a hospital for treatment.

Five of the rescued people succumbed to their injuries despite medical efforts. The other survivor is now in stable condition and out of life-threatening danger.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.