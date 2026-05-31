Samsung Electronics tops automotive memory chip market in 2025

SEOUL, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Samsung Electronics Co. became the world's leading supplier of automotive memory chips last year, surpassing US chipmaker Micron, an industry report showed Sunday.

Samsung's share of the global automotive memory chip market rose to 40 percent last year from 35 percent in 2024, according to a report by S&P Global Mobility.

Over the same period, Micron's market share declined to 36 percent from 40 percent, placing it second, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Market watchers said Samsung Electronics benefited from growing demand for advanced memory chips as autonomous driving systems become more widespread and as in-vehicle infotainment systems grow increasingly sophisticated across the board.