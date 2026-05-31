8 killed, including infant, in traffic accident in western Türkiye

ISTANBUL, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Eight people, including a nine-month-old infant, were killed after a bus crashed and caught fire in western Türkiye early Sunday, local media reported.

The bus crashed into highway barriers in Denizli Province at 01:40 local time while travelling from Izmir to the Mediterranean city of Antalya with 38 passengers and three crew members on board, Demiroren News Agency reported.

The accident also left 33 people injured. Among those killed were the 50-year-old driver and the father of the infant.