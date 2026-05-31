Kalimat gifts portable Arabic library to Arab children in Poland

SHARJAH, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Kalimat Foundation, in the presence of its Founder and Chairperson, H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, gifted a portable Arabic library to support children from Arab communities in Poland, reinforcing the importance of giving children living abroad access to books in their mother tongue as a way to strengthen reading, language development and cultural connection.

The library was presented to Marhaba Bolanda, an NGO based in Wroclaw that focuses primarily on education, offering Arabic and Polish language instruction to members of the Arab community, as well as organising cultural and educational programmes for Arab and Polish children and adults in Wroclaw.

Held at the National Library in Warsaw on the sidelines of the 2026 Warsaw International Book Fair, the ceremony welcomed six children from Marhaba Bolanda, aged between 7 and 15, alongside their families. The children were introduced to Kalimat Foundation’s work and the purpose of its ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative, while taking part in an interactive workshop centred on painting and personalising mini portable libraries.

The workshop reflected the idea behind ‘Pledge a Library’ itself, giving each child the opportunity to create their own small library as a personal space to keep their favourite books. The activity encouraged children to see books not only as stories to read, but as companions they can collect, revisit and associate with a meaningful memory of the donation.

Sheikha Bodour attended the ceremony, engaging closely with the children and viewing the mini portable libraries they created during the workshop. The ceremony also included a motivational presentation on the importance of reading in Arabic, followed by a group photo with the children and families.

Commenting on the intiative, she said, “Every child deserves the joy of reading in the language closest to their heart. For Arab children growing up far from home, a book in Arabic is more than a story — it is a bridge to their heritage, their identity and their roots.”

Sheikha Bodour added,“Through Pledge a Library, we want to ensure that distance is never a barrier to that connection. Reading shapes the way children think, imagine and understand the world around them, and it is our responsibility to place the right books in their hands, wherever in the world they may be.”

Sufian Kayyali, Chairman of Board at Marhaba Bolanda, said, “This gift means the world to our children and to our community. When a child opens a book in Arabic here in Poland, they feel seen and valued — their language matters, their culture matters. The library from Kalimat Foundation will be treasured by the families we serve, and it gives Marhaba Bolanda a powerful new resource to carry our mission forward. We are deeply grateful to H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi and the Foundation for their generosity and for believing in what we are building here.”

Following the ceremony, the library was transferred to the Hello Poland Centre, where it will serve the community on an ongoing basis.

The gifted library in Poland formed a key aspect of Kalimat Foundation’s participation under Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme at WIBF. Provided under the Foundation’s ongoing ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative, the portable library is part of Kalimat Foundation’s efforts to place collections of Arabic children’s books with organisations and communities that need them most.

Through the initiative, Kalimat Foundation works to ensure that children around the world can read, learn and grow in their own language, particularly in communities where access to Arabic children’s books may be limited.

Further supporting ‘Pledge a Library’, the Foundation also presented the Kalimat Foundation × eL Seed merchandise collection at its booth within Sharjah’s pavilion at the book fair, with proceeds directly funding the initiative. The booth provided an interactive setting for Kalimat Foundation to raise awareness of ‘Pledge a Library’ and its impact, highlighting the importance of access to Arabic children’s books among an international audience of publishers, authors and book lovers.

Kalimat Foundation’s participation in Poland during the book fair is aligned with its broader mission to champion children’s right to read, a right that the Foundation believes must be upheld regardless of geography, language barriers or ability. This commitment also extends to children with visual disabilities, for whom the Foundation produces books in accessible formats.