Sultan Al Ameemi, Radek Rak explore future of novel at Warsaw IBF

SHARJAH, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati writer and researcher Dr. Sultan Al Ameemi and Polish novelist Radek Rak explored how literature crosses linguistic and cultural boundaries during a discussion hosted at Sharjah’s pavilion at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026. The session, part of Sharjah's Guest of Honour programme at the book fair, examined the evolving nature of contemporary fiction, the role of translation, and the relationship between writers, readers, and literary traditions.

During the session, “Artistic and intellectual developments in contemporary Emirati and Polish literature”, Al Ameemi said the growing translation of Arabic literature into other languages has strengthened literary exchange and expanded opportunities for dialogue between cultures. At the same time, he noted that contemporary fiction increasingly engages with concerns shared across societies, regardless of geography or language.

He argued that many themes found in world literature reflect similarities long present in folk traditions across East and West, where stories often converge despite emerging from different cultural contexts.

Reflecting on the development of the Emirati novel, Al Ameemi said contemporary Emirati fiction has become increasingly open to experimentation in language, structure, and ideas. However, he stressed that literary development is ultimately driven by the writer’s individual creative vision rather than by institutions or cultural environments alone.

Al Ameemi also argued that while literary prizes and competitions can support writers and recognise achievement, they do not create novelists. Lasting literary value, he said, comes from sustained commitment to craft and the development of a distinct creative voice.

Turning to the relationship between writers and readers, he noted that although authors do not write solely for themselves, excessive concern with audience expectations can weaken a work. Readers, he said, bring different perspectives to the same text over time, meaning a novel may be interpreted differently by the same person at different stages of life.

He added that concerns about translation or international readership should not shape the writing process, arguing that a writer’s primary responsibility remains to the text itself, its language, and its artistic construction.

Addressing language, Al Ameemi said Standard Arabic continues to serve as the shared literary language of the Arab world despite the diversity of regional dialects, enabling readers across different countries to engage with a common literary tradition. While attempts to incorporate dialects into Arabic prose have remained limited, he noted that Emirati poetry continues to thrive through both classical Arabic and Nabati traditions.

For his part, Rak argued that literature derives its strength from balancing cultural specificity with universal human experience. As an example, he cited Umberto Eco’s The Name of the Rose, a novel deeply rooted in medieval Italian history that continues to resonate with readers across cultures and generations.

He added that cultural specificity gives literature its distinct character, while universal themes allow readers to connect with stories beyond their own experiences, creating a sense of both familiarity and discovery.

Discussing examples from Polish and Finnish literature, Rak said the translator’s role extends beyond transferring words between languages to conveying the cultural and linguistic essence of a text.

Turning to the craft of fiction, Rak argued that novels are shaped not only by plot, but by the writer’s perspective and interpretation of the world. While story remains important, he said the most meaningful books are those that leave a lasting impression on readers and offer insight into lives and experiences different from their own.