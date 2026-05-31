Shabab Al Ahli, Sharjah crowned Federation Cup Kumite Champions

SHARJAH, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2025–2026 karate season concluded yesterday with the staging of the Federation Cup Team Kumite Championship and the inaugural Determination Championship for People of Determination at Sharjah Club’s Al Hazanah branch hall.

Shabab Al Ahli topped the Federation Cup Kumite competitions, claiming all female category titles after winning the junior girls, young women, and women’s divisions. The club also secured the overall excellence shield for the girls, junior girls, young women, and women categories.

Sharjah Individual Sports Club won the titles in the junior boys, youth, and men’s categories, earning the overall excellence shield for the cadets, juniors, youth, and men divisions.

The two championships featured 168 male and female athletes representing nine clubs and sports centres in the Federation Cup Kumite competition, in addition to 47 athletes of determination representing eight clubs and sports centres.

The federation also honored the season’s outstanding technical staffs in the female categories, led by Shabab Al Ahli, followed by Dubai Police, Fujairah Martial Arts Club, and Magmadoor Academy. In the male categories, Sharjah Individual Sports Club ranked first, followed by Shabab Al Ahli, Al Dhaid Club, and Kalba Club.

The closing ceremony was attended by Engineer Marwan Senkal, Second Vice President of the UAE Karate Federation; Engineer Hamid Shams, Secretary-General of both the UAE and Arab Karate Federations; Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Competitions Committee; Ahmed Salem Baslaib, Vice Chairman of the National Teams Committee; and Engineer Suleiman Al Hajri, Head of Individual Sports at Sharjah Sports Club.