UAE Floating Hospital holds awareness event on World No Tobacco Day

AL ARISH, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish marked World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on 31st May, by organising an awareness event to highlight the health risks of smoking and promote healthy lifestyle habits among Palestinian patients, their companions and medical staff.

Held as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the event included awareness sessions and medical consultations highlighting the dangers of smoking, as well as educational materials underscoring the benefits of quitting smoking and preventing chronic diseases.

The hospital's medical team underscored the importance of strengthening awareness efforts to promote public health, particularly amid the health and humanitarian challenges facing patients. They noted that awareness and educational initiatives are integral to the hospital's mission of providing comprehensive healthcare and psychological support.

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE Floating Hospital continues to provide medical, therapeutic and humanitarian services to Palestinian people through an integrated healthcare system that includes specialised clinics, qualified medical staff and advanced equipment, helping to alleviate patients' suffering and provide the highest standards of healthcare.