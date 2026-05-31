Sharjah Ruler attends graduation ceremony of SPAA students

SHARJAH, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the graduation ceremony of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) at the University of the Art Sharjah – Class of 2026 – on Sunday morning. The ceremony, held at the university theatre, celebrated the graduation of 52 students.

Upon arrival, His Highness was received by H.H. Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the University of the Art Sharjah; Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; and members of the university’s Board of Trustees.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a musical performance by university students showcasing their artistic and instrumental skills through a range of instruments, including the piano, flute and violin, reflecting the academic and practical training they received during their studies.

In her address, Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi expressed her pride in the graduation of the fourth cohort of the SPAA, noting that the graduates are taking their first steps towards their professional careers after years of academic study and artistic development. She said they are now equipped to play an active role in enriching and advancing the cultural and artistic landscape in the region.

Sheikha Hoor noted that this achievement coincides with a significant new phase in the emirate’s arts education journey, marked by the strategic integration of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy and the College of Arts and Design under the umbrella of the University of the Art Sharjah.

She stressed that Sharjah has placed investment in people at the heart of its cultural and civilisational project, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has established the emirate as a haven of knowledge, creativity and innovation, attracting artists and creative talents from around the world. She added that this approach has created a supportive environment for talent and creativity, enabling new generations to develop their abilities and refine their skills.

Sheikha Hoor expressed confidence in the graduates’ ability to apply the knowledge and experience they have gained to serve society, enrich cultural and artistic life, and achieve their professional and creative aspirations. She concluded by congratulating the graduates on their achievement, thanking the academic and administrative teams and everyone who contributed to their education and development, and wishing them continued success in the future.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Peter Barlow, Director of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy at the University of the Art Sharjah, said the academy had achieved remarkable accomplishments in a relatively short period, establishing itself as one of the region’s leading institutions in performing arts education. He attributed this success to the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which aimed to establish a specialised academic institution that combines academic excellence with practical application and prepares generations of artists and creatives capable of leading the cultural and artistic scene.

Dr. Peter Barlow reviewed the academy’s key milestones since its establishment, including the launch of specialised academic programmes that are the first of their kind in the UAE and the region, the graduation of the first cohort of Master of Fine Arts students, the opening of the College of Music, and the introduction of academic programmes in Arabic music and Western classical music. He also highlighted the academy’s hosting of international events and initiatives that have strengthened Sharjah’s presence globally.

The Director of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy added that the establishment of the University of the Art Sharjah marks a new stage in specialised arts education by unifying academic and creative efforts under one umbrella that supports innovation and broadens opportunities for learning and artistic practice. He congratulated the graduates on their academic achievement and expressed confidence in their ability to contribute to their communities and help build a more creative future.

Actress Yasmina El Abd, the ceremony’s guest of honour, congratulated the graduates and expressed her delight at returning to the academy and sharing the occasion with them. She praised their talent, passion and creativity, stressing that performing arts contribute not only to artistic development but also to building character, enhancing communication skills and deepening understanding of human emotions.

She noted that artistic work requires commitment and discipline alongside courage and creativity, and that the experiences students gained throughout their studies would remain among the most cherished memories of their professional journeys.

Yasmina El Abd also highlighted the significant role artists play in conveying human stories and experiences and showcasing the cultural identity of communities. She praised faculty members for their support in polishing students’ talents and reflected on her own educational experiences and the positive impact of her teachers on her artistic career.

She concluded by encouraging graduates to hold on to their dreams, remain adaptable and self-confident, and continue learning and creating, emphasising that success is an ongoing journey built on passion, dedication and belief in one’s abilities.

Several graduates delivered speeches expressing their pride and gratitude for the education and training they received throughout their academic journey. They described their years of study as a rich artistic experience that helped shape their skills and personalities.

They noted that the diverse educational environment, which brought together students from different cultures and nationalities, fostered dialogue, cooperation and cultural exchange, reinforcing their belief that art is a universal language capable of building bridges between peoples and promoting mutual understanding.

The graduates said their academic journey extended beyond formal education to become a path of personal and creative growth. They learned that art is not merely a form of expression but also a responsibility and a message that can create a positive impact on society. They expressed pride in being among the first graduates of the university’s new academic programmes and affirmed their determination to continue their professional and creative careers while carrying forward the values and knowledge they acquired.

They also extended their appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the President of the University of the Art Sharjah for their continued support of education and the arts. They thanked the academic and administrative teams, as well as their families and colleagues, for their support throughout their studies, reaffirming their commitment to using art as a tool for creativity, positive change and community service.

Majed Al Muaini, speaking on behalf of the University of the Art Sharjah Alumni Association, reflected on four years of learning, experimentation and hard work behind the scenes. He stressed that art is built not through words but through patience and sincere effort, noting that his various awards demonstrate that genuine work ultimately finds recognition.

He added that art requires awareness, commitment and perseverance, urging graduates not to regard their degrees as mere memories but as a continuing motivation to experiment, innovate and leave a meaningful impact on society.

Al Muaini expressed his deepest gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his enduring support of knowledge and culture, recalling His Highness’s statement that “The theatre will endure as long as life endures.” He also praised the leadership and vision of Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi in making the university a space for discovery, and thanked faculty members and families for their unwavering support. He concluded by congratulating the graduates on reaching this exceptional milestone.

Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi presented the graduates with their certificates, posed for commemorative photographs with them, congratulated them on their achievement, and wished them success in their future careers.

The 52 graduates comprised four graduates from the Master of Fine Arts in Theatre and Live Performance programme, 12 graduates from the Bachelor of Arts in Acting programme, nine graduates from the Bachelor of Arts in Musical Theatre programme, 15 graduates from the Bachelor of Arts in Production Arts programme, and 12 graduates from the Trinity Diploma Level 6 in Professional Dance programme.