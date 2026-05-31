SAA showcases heritage preservation, digital transformation initiatives at Warsaw International Book Fair

WARSAW, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) delivered a lecture titled “Preserving the past, digitising the future: Sharjah’s Heritage Culture Journey” as part of the Emirate of Sharjah’s programme as Guest of Honour at the fifth edition of the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026. The lecture highlighted SAA’s experience in safeguarding and documenting cultural heritage, as well as its efforts to leverage digital transformation and advanced technologies to preserve archaeological heritage and make it more accessible to researchers and the public, in line with Sharjah’s vision of investing in knowledge and preserving cultural memory for future generations.

The lecture was attended by Dr. Saeed bin Yarouf Al Naqbi, Director of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, along with a number of researchers, academics, cultural enthusiasts, and visitors interested in heritage and cultural affairs. The event formed part of SAA’s participation within the Emirate of Sharjah’s pavilion at the Warsaw International Book Fair, which showcases the emirate’s cultural and intellectual achievements and reflects its vision of fostering intercultural dialogue and cultural exchange with communities around the world, particularly as Sharjah is the first Arab Guest of Honour in the history of the fair.

The Sharjah Archaeology Authority highlighted its pivotal role in the protection, management, and documentation of archaeological sites across the Emirate of Sharjah, as well as its ongoing efforts to implement archaeological excavation projects and preserve discoveries that document the story of human settlement and successive civilisations in the region over thousands of years.

The SAA also showcased its digital transformation initiatives, which include the digitisation of archaeological artefacts and sites through advanced imaging technologies, 3D scanning, digital modelling, and augmented and virtual reality applications. These initiatives contribute to preserving archaeological data in accordance with the highest scientific standards, while enhancing accessibility and supporting its use in scientific research, education, and community awareness programmes.

The lecture further highlighted SAA’s achievements in documenting archaeological sites and artefacts, and explored the role of these initiatives in supporting cultural sustainability, strengthening national identity, and raising awareness of the importance of cultural heritage as a key pillar of knowledge-based development.

Amna Mahmoud Al Ali, Director of Government Communication Department at SAA, emphasised that the Sharjah Archaeology Authority’s participation in the Warsaw International Book Fair reflects its commitment to strengthening its cultural and intellectual presence internationally and introducing global audiences to Sharjah’s pioneering experience in cultural heritage protection, archaeological research, and scientific documentation. She noted that SAA’s initiatives are guided by an integrated vision that combines the preservation of cultural heritage with the adoption of digital technologies to ensure its sustainability and accessibility for future generations.

She said, “The preservation of cultural heritage is no longer limited to traditional excavation and documentation practices; it is now closely linked to innovation and advanced technologies. The Sharjah Archaeology Authority is embedding this approach through digitisation and advanced documentation projects that contribute to safeguarding archaeological sites and artefacts while enriching the knowledge content associated with them. These efforts create broader opportunities for researchers, specialists, and the public to explore the region’s history and cultural legacy through modern and interactive experiences.”

She added, “This lecture provides an important opportunity to present Sharjah’s experience to an international audience of specialists and to highlight the emirate’s significant achievements in heritage preservation and management in accordance with global best practices. It also underscores the importance of collaboration among cultural and research institutions in supporting the sustainability of human heritage and reinforcing its role as a bridge for dialogue and mutual understanding among peoples, in line with Sharjah’s cultural mission and its vision of making knowledge and culture fundamental pillars of sustainable development.”

The lecture attracted significant interest from fair visitors and culture and heritage enthusiasts, offering attendees valuable insights into the SAA’s key initiatives in archaeological research, digital documentation, and archaeological site management. Participants also learned about the role these efforts play in supporting cultural sustainability, strengthening national identity, and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for the preservation and protection of cultural heritage.