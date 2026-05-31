UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar

DOHA, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Abdulla Alqemzi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the State of Qatar, presented a copy of his credentials to Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha.

Al-Muraikhi welcomed Alqemzi and expressed his best wishes for success in his duties to further advance the fraternal relations between the two countries, reaffirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Alqemzi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the State of Qatar, affirming his commitment to further strengthening fraternal relations and enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries across various fields.