‘Emirates Library’ showcases libraries’ role in disseminating knowledge

SHARJAH, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Library and Information Association (ELIA) is participating in the Warsaw International Book Fair, as part of the fair's celebration of the Emirate of Sharjah as Guest of Honour.

The Association's rich cultural and educational programme highlights the role of libraries in promoting community awareness and supporting culture and knowledge, while also showcasing the UAE's pioneering experience in the library sector and the creation of cultural and intellectual content.

ELIA’s participation comes within the framework of strengthening the presence of Emirati cultural institutions at international events and exchanging expertise with global cultural institutions and centres, thus contributing to building bridges of cultural and intellectual dialogue between peoples.

The Association organised a dialogue session entitled "Libraries and Their Societal Role," with the participation of Marwa Al-Aqroubi, Executive Director of the House of Wisdom, and moderated by Sheikha Al-Mutairi. The session focused on the importance of libraries in building cultural and intellectual awareness, their role in promoting reading habits among children and young adults, their contribution to consolidating cultural identity, and the development of community initiatives targeting various segments of society.

The session also highlighted the role of libraries in promoting reading habits among children and young adults, as well as their contribution to consolidating cultural identity and developing community initiatives targeting various segments of society.

ELIA’s participation is part of the fair's celebration of Sharjah as Guest of Honour. The session also discussed the growing role of modern libraries as interactive platforms that host cultural, educational, and creative activities, contributing to sustainable development and promoting the values of knowledge and cultural openness, especially in light of the rapid digital advancements the world is witnessing.

In a session titled "The Journey of Books and Libraries," featuring Fahad Ali Al-Maamari, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Library and Information Association, and moderated by Sheikha Al-Mutairi, the discussion addressed the evolution of libraries throughout history, the transformations the knowledge sector has undergone with digital development, and the role of modern libraries in supporting scientific research and providing innovative knowledge environments that meet the aspirations of new generations.

The session highlighted the importance of digital transformation in developing library services and leveraging modern technologies and artificial intelligence to facilitate access to knowledge. It also emphasised the role of librarians in keeping pace with technological changes and providing advanced knowledge services that meet the needs of society.

Fahad Al-Maamari stated that the association's participation in the Warsaw International Book Fair comes within the framework of strengthening the UAE's cultural presence on the international stage and highlighting the pioneering Emirati experience in supporting libraries and knowledge. He emphasised that libraries today have become integrated community and cultural platforms that contribute to disseminating knowledge and establishing a culture of reading and lifelong learning.

Al-Maamari added that Sharjah's presence as the guest of honour at the fair reflects the distinguished cultural standing the emirate has achieved and its prominent role in supporting the book industry and cultural and knowledge initiatives at both the Arab and international levels. He pointed out that Sharjah has become a global model in investing in culture and knowledge and promoting the publishing industry.

He affirmed that the association's participation represents an important opportunity to showcase Emirati initiatives in the library sector and to present successful experiences that have contributed to developing library and knowledge services, thus enhancing the presence of Emirati culture in various international forums.