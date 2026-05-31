GDRFA Dubai welcomes returning pilgrims with slogan 'The UAE Welcomes the Return of Pilgrims'

DUBAI, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- GDRFA Dubai welcomed returning pilgrims arriving home through Dubai Airports with a special passport stamp bearing the slogan “The UAE Welcomes the Return of Pilgrims”, in a humanitarian initiative that reflects the values of Emirati hospitality and Dubai’s commitment to enriching the travel experience from the very first moments of arrival.

The pilgrims were also welcomed by the GDRFA Dubai team, alongside a group of children who presented flowers and commemorative gifts, in a heartfelt initiative that embodied the values of hospitality, appreciation, and warm reception, while enhancing the arrival experience from the very first moments of their return home.

Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shangiti, Assistant Director General for Air Port Affairs at GDRFA Dubai, affirmed that welcoming pilgrims through this symbolic gesture reflects Dubai’s approach of placing people at the heart of its services and initiatives, and highlights GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to transforming travel procedures into an integrated experience that combines operational excellence with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Al Shangiti said, “The return of pilgrims to their homeland is an occasion that carries profound Spirituality and humanitarian meanings. At GDRFA Dubai, we were keen for their reception to embody the UAE’s authentic values of hospitality and appreciation, while also reflecting Dubai’s image as a global city that delivers its services with a human-centred approach and the highest standards of professionalism.”

Dubai Airports witnessed comprehensive readiness to receive returning pilgrims through qualified teams, dedicated lanes, and flexible procedures that contributed to accelerating entry processes, in coordination with strategic partners across the aviation and border sectors, ensuring a safe, smooth, and comfortable travel experience.

GDRFA Dubai affirmed that such initiatives come as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the traveller experience and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination that combines service excellence, efficient procedures, and human-centred care across various national and religious occasions.