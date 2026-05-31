US President names Tom Barrack as special envoy to enhance ties with Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Türkiye, would also serve as special presidential envoy to both Syria and Iraq, US President Donald Trump said Sunday.

Trump said Washington deepens its strategic engagement with Syria and Iraq. “Our relationship with them continues to grow,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State,” Trump said, praising Barrack’s performance and expressing appreciation for his “continued willingness” to serve.

Barrack was confirmed as ambassador to Türkiye in 2025.