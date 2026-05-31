UAE and Serbian Presidents discuss ties and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, during which they discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the two countries across a number of priority sectors, including the economy, development, and renewable energy.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing UAE-Serbia ties and fostering long-term economic partnerships within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, to support shared growth and prosperity.

His Highness and the Serbian President also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional security and stability.