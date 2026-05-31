Bahrain's Public Prosecution reveals findings from ongoing investigation into main IRGC-linked organisation

MANAMA, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Head of the Terrorist Crimes Prosecution stated that the Public Prosecution in the Kingdom of Bahrain launched investigations into the main organisation linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), formed by members of the dissolved Islamic Scholars Council, Bahrain News Agency reported.

He noted that the organisation aimed at facilitating Iranian interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The investigations further revealed that the organisation practised systematic intimidation against religious figures opposed to the Wilayat al-Faqih ideology through the issuance of fatwas against them, marginalisation, intellectual intimidation and threats of violence.

The organisation also collected funds to support its activities and finance the promotion of its ideology and allegiance to the Supreme Leader in Iran on religious and political grounds, in addition to fuelling unrest and committing acts of terrorism, rioting and sabotage.

The Head of the Terrorist Crimes Prosecution stated that the Public Prosecution had interrogated the 41 suspects arrested in connection with the case in the presence of lawyers representing some of them, while ensuring all legally mandated guarantees were provided. The Public Prosecution ordered their detention pending investigation.

He added that orders had been issued to lift the confidentiality of the suspects' bank accounts and freeze their accounts and assets.

Investigations also revealed the suspects' involvement in crimes affecting national security and public safety, including financial crimes.

The investigations further revealed that funds had been collected to finance the organisation, with part of the money transferred to Iran, Iraq and Lebanon to support and finance terrorist organisations there.

It was also established that some suspects had personally benefited from the funds collected, using them for private purposes, including the purchase of gold jewellery, real estate, vehicles, and covering their children's educational expenses.

The investigations remain ongoing, and the Public Prosecution will issue a statement on the findings upon completion of the investigations.