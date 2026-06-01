Under directives of UAE President, National Initiative ‘Naseej’ launched to transform UAE’s textile sector into a circular economy priority

ABU DHABI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ‘Naseej’ the National Initiative for Textile Circularity has been launched as a strategic mandate contributing to the transition of the textile sector toward a circular economic system.

Naseej aims to move the sector beyond linear consumption and disposal toward an integrated model that preserves resources, captures economic value, and aligns sustainability with long-term national development.

Formed through a strategic partnership between the National Projects Office, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Emirates Foundation, and Tadweer Group, Naseej serves as a unified national platform coordinating policy, industry action, research, and public engagement across the textile value chain.

Rooted in the UAE’s heritage of preservation, craftsmanship, and resourcefulness, Naseej draws inspiration from the historic role textiles have played in the lives of its people and in the country’s economic development. The initiative builds on these values to support national efforts to embed circular thinking into everyday practices.

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, said, “Naseej reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to sustainability as a shared national responsibility. It reflects a forward-looking vision that transforms challenges into lasting opportunities by driving positive behavioural change, encouraging responsible resource use, and empowering community participation and volunteering. The initiative lays the foundation for resilient, future-ready development that benefits generations to come.”

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of the Emirates Foundation, said, “The Naseej initiative represents an important step toward embedding the concept of the circular economy within the UAE’s sustainable development model. It reflects our wise leadership’s vision for long-term, innovation-led growth, bringing together institutions, industry, youth, and the wider community to collectively rethink how we value, preserve, and sustain our resources.”

Textile waste presents a growing challenge globally and nationally. In the UAE, annual textile waste volumes are estimated to reach approximately 220,000 tonnes. Naseej responds to this challenge with a structured national approach that strengthens collection and recycling systems, advances research and innovation, and fosters a culture of conscious consumption aligned with circular economy principles.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated, “Thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has prioritized the development of a comprehensive and advanced circular economy system in accordance with global best practices. Through Naseej, we are establishing a national framework that aligns policy, industry action, and public participation under this shared vision for a circular economy. By moving from fragmented voluntary efforts to an organized national system underpinned by partnerships and continued cooperation, we look forward to enabling the wide-scale implementation of circular textile solutions in the country, contributing to achieving the goals of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031."

Naseej’s mandate is anchored in five strategic pillars: Collection and Recycling, Awareness and Outreach, Behavioural Research, Policies and Regulations, and Circular Business and Innovation. Together, these pillars provide a comprehensive foundation for transforming the textile sector, enabling long-term value retention, system resilience, and measurable environmental and economic impact.

The strategic groundwork for Naseej began during COP28, with the support of the National Projects Office within the Presidential Court, and progressed through a series of Memorandums of Understanding signed with key partners across the textile ecosystem. These partnerships bring together fashion brands, manufacturers, collection and recycling operators, research institutions, and community organisations, creating an integrated national framework for collaboration and delivery.

As part of its public launch, Naseej will host its inaugural community activation, “The Fabric of Possibility,” from 5 – 7 June 2026 at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. Designed as an immersive experience, the activation invites individuals and families to reflect on the impact of textile waste, explore practical sustainable solutions, and actively participate in shaping a more circular future. The experience will expand to other regions across the UAE in subsequent phases.

Following its launch, Naseej will roll out a series of national programmes to support sustainable textile practices, strengthen collection and recycling infrastructure, and advance research, pilots, and market development initiatives that enable scalable circular solutions across the UAE.

By aligning policy, industry leadership, and community participation within a single national framework, Naseej strengthens the UAE’s role as a global reference for circular economy implementation. The initiative demonstrates a practical, scalable model for balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship, while reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to building a sustainable future for generations to come.