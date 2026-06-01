Muslim Council of Elders condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by settlers, raising of Israeli occupation flag within its courtyards

ABU DHABI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque by settlers under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, and the raising of the occupation flag within its precincts.

The Council reiterated its categorical rejection of such extremist and provocative violations, and of all actions and attempts aimed at altering the established religious, historical, and legal status of the city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Council stressed that Al-Aqsa Mosque — in its entirety, encompassing an area of 144 dunams — is a place of worship exclusively and solely for Muslims.

The Council further called upon the international community to uphold its moral and legal responsibilities toward Islamic holy sites, and to take immediate and decisive measures to bring an end to the repeated violations against the city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque. It warned that the continued perpetuation of these systematic violations carries grave consequences for security and stability across the region.

The Muslim Council of Elders renewed its call for urgent and concerted action to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, to end the suffering of the Palestinian people — which has persisted for more than seven decades — and to affirm their legitimate right to establish an independent state with Holy Jerusalem as its capital.