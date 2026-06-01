Suspected World War II ordnance explodes in Indonesia, five dead

JAKARTA, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- A suspected shell left over from World War II exploded under a stilt house in an Indonesian fishing village, killing five people and wounding nearly 20.

The explosion occurred on Sunday afternoon in Indonesia's eastern Papua region, emitting a ball of flames followed by a thick smoke column, according to footage broadcast by local media.

Nine homes were destroyed.

“The source of the explosion is strongly suspected to have been a bomb or mortar left over from World War II,” Papua police spokesman told AFP.

Three people remain missing, while 19 others received treatment for minor injuries.