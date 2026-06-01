UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Cosnefroy wins Boucles de la Mayenne

ABU DHABI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- French rider Benoît Cosnefroy of UAE Team Emirates-XRG claimed the overall title at the Boucles de la Mayenne in France, securing his first general classification victory with the Emirati squad since joining UAE Team Emirates-XRG over the winter.

Cosnefroy sealed the title on Sunday after finishing the third and final stage safely within the peloton, preserving the race lead he had taken following his impressive victory in stage two on Saturday.

The French rider entered the final stage with a lead of just seven seconds over his nearest rival in the general classification, requiring his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates to remain alert throughout the race.

The team successfully controlled the breakaway and managed the overall race situation, ensuring the lead remained intact until the closing stages.

After the breakaway was reeled in well before the finish, the stage was decided in a bunch sprint, with Olav Kooij of Decathlon CMA CGM taking victory in stage three. Cosnefroy crossed the line safely within the peloton to confirm his overall triumph.