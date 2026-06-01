China accelerates AI application in energy sector

BEIJING, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- China is accelerating the integrated development of artificial intelligence (AI) and energy this year, with dozens of industry-specific large language models now in operation across the energy sector, including power grid, oil and gas, coal, and new energy.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), one example is the Kunlun large model developed by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the country's largest oil and gas producer and supplier.

As the first officially-registered large model in China's energy and chemical industry, Kunlun has entered a stage of active intelligence, featuring six advanced AI capabilities, with an average daily token call volume of 48.5 billion.

It's also the first large model in China's energy and chemical industry to achieve systematic and large-scale deployment across the entire industrial chain, covering 152 application scenarios including oil and gas exploration and extraction, refining, technical services, and financing.

In addition, China Energy Investment Group has launched Qingyuan, a large model for power generation, which has been applied in four major areas: safety and environmental protection, power trading, production coordination, and equipment maintenance.

In the power grid sector, China Southern Power Grid has developed Big Watt, which is now mainly applied in production. It provides professional power knowledge retrieval and specialised services for defect detection in power transmission and distribution, power dispatch, grid planning, and safety supervision.