Emirati Publishers spotlight UAE publishing market at Warsaw International Book Fair

WARSAW, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), during its participation in the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, highlighted its pivotal role in empowering the UAE publishing industry and its commitment to reinforcing the position of the United Arab Emirates as an active partner in promoting cultural dialogue and the global book industry.

The Association's participation came as part of Sharjah's collective pavilion within a strategic vision aimed at expanding Emirati publishers' access to European markets and enabling them to build sustainable partnerships with international publishers, agents and distributors. It also sought to enhance cooperation in publishing rights, translation and the exchange of professional expertise.

The EPA delegation comprised a distinguished group of Emirati publishers who presented diverse experiences in children's literature, specialised publishing, and cultural and educational content, reflecting the vitality and richness of the local creative landscape.

The delegation included six publishing houses: Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution, Bumelha Publishing House, Ghaf Publishing, Sohub Publishing and Distribution, Dar Al Bayan Al Arabi, and Hzaya Personalised Books.

The participation featured an integrated professional and cultural programme comprising panel discussions, literary evenings, and specialised meetings exploring the future of publishing and its transformations. The EPA also participated in two panel sessions within Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme discussing shifts in the publishing industry, exploring emerging publishing models, business development opportunities, expanded distribution channels, and ways to strengthen the competitiveness of Emirati and Arab content in international markets while preserving its cultural value.

In addition, PublisHer, in collaboration with the Association, organised a joint session titled “What Translates, What Travels: Women Leaders on Rights, Translation and Market Access Between the UAE and Poland”.

The session brought together women leaders in publishing from the UAE and Poland to discuss the systems behind rights, translation, and distribution that determine how books move across markets, the pathways through which literary works reach international readers, and opportunities for cultural and professional collaboration between both countries. It also highlighted the role of women in strengthening the presence of Arabic content within global markets.

As part of its participation, the Association delivered a presentation titled “The UAE Publishing Market” that examined the current landscape of the sector, its trends, and growth opportunities, based on the findings of the metadata study conducted by the Association over the past four years. The presentation explored potential areas of cooperation between the UAE and Polish publishing sectors, supporting knowledge-based partnerships, mutual exchange, and opening new channels for content and rights circulation.

Commenting on the participation, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said, “The Association’s participation in Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme at the Warsaw International Book Fair represents an important cultural milestone. It reflects the advanced position achieved by the UAE publishing sector and a long-standing journey of investment in knowledge, content creation, and building cultural bridges with the world. The presence of Emirati publishers at one of Europe’s leading cultural platforms extends beyond showcasing books and publications; it carries a comprehensive cultural vision that positions the contemporary Arab voice as an active contributor to the global creative landscape.”

He added, “We view our participation in Warsaw as a strategic investment in the future of Emirati publishing. It is not only about cultural presence, but also our ability to transform this presence into professional networks, business opportunities, and quality partnerships that create wider pathways for Emirati publishers while amplifying the global visibility and influence of Emirati books.”

The participating publishers also expressed their appreciation and gratitude to H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, for her continued support of the UAE publishing sector. They emphasised that her vision for supporting the book industry and empowering publishers has strengthened their international presence and created opportunities to participate in international events and book fairs, opening wider avenues for networking, partnerships, and expanding the global reach of Emirati content.