Al Dhaheri becomes first Emirati to lead FIA Championship

BRUSSELS, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati driver Rashid Al Dhaheri moved to the top of the FIA Formula Regional Championship standings following the conclusion of Round 3 yesterday at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

The round, held from 28th to 31st May and featuring 30 drivers from more than 20 countries, saw Al Dhaheri deliver a series of impressive performances that strengthened his championship lead. He secured two podium finishes, claiming second place in Race 1 and third place in Race 2.

Al Dhaheri also became the first Emirati driver in history to lead an FIA Championship, marking another milestone for both his career and UAE motorsport.

The Emirati driver produced a strong performance in qualifying, securing Pole Position in his group in both qualifying sessions. He also recorded the fastest lap in Race 2 despite the challenging and constantly changing weather conditions at the iconic Belgian circuit.

In Race 1, which was delayed due to heavy rain, Al Dhaheri remained among the frontrunners throughout and crossed the finish line in second place, just 0.137 seconds behind the winner. He continued his strong form in Race 2, finishing third after a lengthy Safety Car period prevented any changes in position during the closing laps.

As a result, Al Dhaheri left Belgium as championship leader ahead of Round 4, scheduled to take place at Italy’s Monza circuit in mid-June.

Rashid Al Dhaheri said that Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most challenging circuits in the world, noting that the changing weather conditions increased the level of difficulty throughout the weekend.

He added that the team had succeeded in maximising its results under demanding circumstances, stressing that leading the championship represents an important step forward while the focus now shifts to the next round at Monza.