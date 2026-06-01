Dubai Taxi Company expands mobility services in Ajman in partnership with AJ Industries

DUBAI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AJ Industries (AJI) to explore opportunities for a strategic partnership aimed at expanding mobility services in the Emirate of Ajman.

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework for both parties to scale DTC's mobility services in Ajman, combining AJI's local market expertise with DTC's operational capabilities, digital infrastructure, and proven track record in delivering efficient, customer-focused transport solutions.

Commenting on the signing, Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO, DTC, said, " Currently DTC already has presence in Ajman as it operates school buses in cooperation with the Ministry of Education. However, this MoU marks a major step in DTC's strategy to extend our footprint across the UAE. By partnering with AJI, we aim to bring our operational expertise, digital platforms, and innovative mobility solutions to Ajman, supporting the development of a more integrated, efficient, and customer-centric transport ecosystem that benefits residents, visitors, and the wider economy."

For his part, Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi as the Group CEO of AJ Industries, said, "At AJI, we believe the next phase of mobility will be defined by close collaboration between partners who understand both the technology and the local market. Working with Dubai Taxi Company allows us to bring forward sustainable, technology-led transport solutions tailored to Ajman's unique requirements."

Under the MoU, the two parties will build on their shared strategic vision, align on operational and commercial models, and explore the development of a scalable mobility platform. This joint platform will help enhance service quality across both mass-market and premium segments and to serve as a replicable model for further rollout across the UAE.

Key areas of exploration include the integration of e-hailing platforms such as Bolt into Ajman's existing taxi network, optimisation of local fleet operations, and the enhancement of digital booking and dispatch capabilities to elevate the overall customer experience.

The MoU also outlines opportunities to introduce flexible driver provisioning and workforce solutions, providing a scalable supply of qualified drivers to taxi operators and mobility providers to meet evolving demand and ensure consistent service standards.

In parallel, both parties will jointly assess opportunities to enhance and optimise the limousine sector in Ajman through premium service standards, fleet upgrades, and the integration of advanced technology platforms. The MoU also lays the foundation for exploring new business models including corporate mobility solutions, tourism partnerships, and on-demand premium transport services.