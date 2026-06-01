Arab Parliament Speaker condemns Israeli aggression against Lebanon

CAIRO, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, denounced the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, citing the targeting of civilians, the destruction of densely populated areas, and extensive damage to infrastructure and key facilities in breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi cautioned against the consequences of Israel's ongoing violations and war crimes, urging the international community and the United Nations Security Council to intervene immediately to end the attacks and compel Israel to adhere to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

He underscored the Arab Parliament's support for Lebanon's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and for the efforts of its state institutions to preserve national security and stability and reinforce state authority across all parts of the country.