Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate Arqaam Capital’s 13th Annual MENA Investor Conference

DUBAI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will inaugurate Arqaam Capital’s 13th Annual MENA Investor Conference on Wednesday, 3rd June 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai.

The conference will convene regional and global investors, listed corporates, policymakers, economists and market leaders to discuss the future of capital markets across the Middle East and North Africa.

Sheikh Nahyan will deliver the opening keynote address, setting the stage for discussions on capital markets, investment flows and regional economic transformation.

Held under the theme “From Resilience to Market Leadership: Scaling Capital Across MENA,” the conference comes at a time when regional markets are attracting growing international investor attention amid ongoing economic diversification, capital market expansion, sovereign investment activity, active IPO pipelines and increasing cross-border investment flows.

The programme will feature senior executives and decision-makers from leading organisations, including Dubai Financial Market, Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Muscat Stock Exchange, ADNOC Drilling, ADES Holding, First Abu Dhabi Bank, TECOM Group, Dubai Residential REIT, Binghatti and Shorooq Partners, among others.

Over two days, participants will examine the opportunities, challenges and trends shaping the next phase of regional growth, including IPO readiness, GCC exchange development, fixed income and sukuk markets, sovereign capital deployment, banking sector transformation, real estate, energy security, artificial intelligence, quantitative investing and cross-border investment flows.

Riad Meliti, Chief Executive Officer of Arqaam Capital, said the conference would focus on how the region can strengthen its position as a global capital hub over the coming decade.

The conference builds on the success of its 2025 edition, which facilitated more than 600 structured meetings between investors and corporates, bringing together 90 listed companies representing over US$1 trillion in market capitalisation and 222 institutional investors from 110 buy-side firms.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Arqaam Capital is an institutional investment bank focused on the emerging and frontier markets of the Middle East and North Africa, serving more than 1,500 institutional clients globally.