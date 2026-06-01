UAE leaders congratulate President of Samoa on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, President of the Independent State of Samoa, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to the President of Samoa and the Prime Minister La'aulialemalietoa Polataivao Fosi Schmidt.