Sharjah Ruler approves employment of 717 in government sector

SHARJAH, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the employment of 717 Emiratis in the Sharjah Government.

The new employees will join 633 UAE nationals who were recruited into government positions during the first five months of 2026.

His Highness also approved the Sharjah Programme for the Qualification and Training of Job Seekers, which will run from June to November 2026.

The programme will benefit 410 UAE nationals, each of whom will receive a monthly allowance of AED6,000. The total cost of the programme amounts to AED14.76 million.