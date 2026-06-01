Special Olympics UAE announces comprehensive programme supported by strategic partnerships

ABU DHABI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE has finalised preparations for the staging of the UAE Games 2026, taking place from 6th to 10th June in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of more than 1,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, alongside international delegations.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the Games are supported by a broad network of strategic and official partners and will feature a comprehensive programme including sports competitions, health activations, community events and initiatives.

The second edition will also unveil an elevated visual identity for the Games, inspired by the colors of the UAE flag, reflecting the success of the inaugural edition and reinforcing the national character of the event.

The second edition of the UAE Games will begin with Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics competitions hosted at Wellfit – Circle Mall in Dubai on 3rd June. International delegations are scheduled to arrive in Abu Dhabi on 5th June and will participate in host city activities

On 6th June, a series of technical meetings will be held for various sports, including basketball, bocce, badminton, football, bowling, and esports, preparatory meetings, and training sessions for the Healthy Athletes® programme.

Official competitions will commence on 7th June through morning and evening divisioning sessions across all sports. The official Opening Ceremony of the UAE Games 2026 will take place on the evening of 7th June at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The same day will also feature a Family Recognition Ceremony in appreciation of the important role families play in supporting athletes throughout their sporting and personal journeys.

The Games will also host the Healthy Athletes® programme, beginning at ADNEC on 6th June and continuing over three days. The programme aims to provide specialised health screenings for athletes while promoting health awareness, prevention, and overall quality of life.

The programme will also include a VIP tour of the health activation facilities and athlete screening areas.

Competitions and activities will continue on 8th June, which will also feature the Fit 5 fitness programme for athletes with lower physical abilities, delivered in collaboration with Active Abu Dhabi. The initiative will provide training workshops for more than 250 athletes throughout the day, reaffirming the commitment of Special Olympics UAE to ensuring the inclusion of athletes of all abilities and categories within this major national sports event.

The UAE Games 2026 are supported by an integrated national ecosystem of strategic partners, led by ADNOC and Aldar, alongside a number of official supporting partners, including AD Ports Group, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), ADNEC Group, Appolonia World Dentistry and Zayed Sports City. NEDAA and Wellfit – Circle Mall provide logistics support for the Games, reflecting a collaborative national model that brings together Government and private sector entities in support of athletes and the advancement of inclusion through a pioneering sports and community event.

On 8th June, supporting entities will be recognised, and several MOUs and collaboration agreements will be signed through the Games’ Partners Platform, in a step aimed at expanding partnerships that support the Games and strengthening institutional collaboration in the field of sports for People of Determination.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said, “The UAE Games 2026 represent an important milestone in the continued development of sports for People of Determination in the UAE, particularly through the expansion in athlete participation, the diversity of sports and complementary initiatives, and the continued growth of institutional and community partnerships supporting the movement. This progress reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering athletes and providing opportunities for them to develop their abilities within an integrated sporting environment."

He added, “Special Olympics UAE is committed to ensuring that the second edition of the Games serves as a leading national occasion that promotes inclusion, enhances the quality of life of athletes, and opens new pathways for success, in line with the vision of our leadership to empower People of Determination and strengthen their active participation within society.”

On 9th June, the Games will host the Motor Activity Training Programme (MATP), which will be officially included in the UAE Games for the first time. The day will also feature a dedicated bocce competition for members of government People of Determination centres affiliated with the Ministry of Family, with the aim of strengthening inclusion and ensuring the participation of People of Determination from all Emirates in the UAE’s largest national event for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The day will also include a number of Majlis sessions and accompanying community activities bringing together athletes, families, partners, and participants to explore topics related to inclusion, sport, health, and the empowerment of People of Determination. The Majlis sessions will also highlight the role of youth in leading the inclusion movement and promoting awareness and community engagement.

The UAE Games continue to build on the success achieved by the inaugural edition in 2024, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to strengthening community inclusion, empowering People of Determination, and reinforcing their role as active partners in the nation’s development journey.