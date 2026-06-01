DCD reveals results of 4th round of Abu Dhabi Sports & Physical Activity Survey

ABU DHABI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has released the results of the fourth Abu Dhabi Sports and Physical Activity Survey, which showed an increase in average activity levels across the emirate.

The survey tracks community patterns and trends based on World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

The 2025 cycle recorded approximately 31, 000 responses, compared to 21, 000 in 2024 and 19, 000 in 2023, indicating a clear expansion of reach across various segments of the community through collaboration with partners across government and semi-government entities, universities, and colleges. These results also reflect the Emirate’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life and promote a sustainable culture of sport as a way of life.

According to the World Health Organisation definitions, the 2025 survey results revealed that overall physical activity participation rates increased to 60.3 per cent of the population, up from 53.6 per cent in 2024.

In relation to UAE nationals, in particular, these rates increased to 54.3 %, compared with 45.6 % in the previous year; again, reflecting a clear improvement in physical activity levels of citizens, in the community.

The findings of the 2025 survey also showed an increase in the proportion of children and adolescents achieving 60 minutes of daily physical activity, from 12.5 % in 2024 to 14.8 %. In addition, the percentage of People of Determination (PoD) participating in weekly physical activity is in line with WHO recommendations, with this group showing an increase to 46.5 per cent, compared with 43.7 per cent in 2024.

In terms of satisfaction indicators, the satisfaction rate with sports events and activities organised by ADSC and its affiliated facilities increased to 83 %, compared with 78 per cent in 2024. Satisfaction with sports facilities, including infrastructure and services, also rose to 78 %, compared with 76 per cent, in the previous annual survey.

In relation to awareness of community sports events in the Emirate, this grew significantly from 21 % to 25 %. Awareness of international sports events hosted in Abu Dhabi also increased from 22 % to 24 %.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Empowerment at DCD, said, “The results of the 4th Sports and Physical Activity Survey reflect the qualitative progress being witnessed in Abu Dhabi through a concerted effort to embed a culture of sport as a sustainable lifestyle. This is complemented by integrated efforts between other government entities, the private sector and community institutions.

“The improvements seen in the 2025 survey results show that Abu Dhabi tangibly expanding sports and community infrastructure, increasing walking and cycling tracks, and enhancing sports programmes tailored to different age groups, including People of Determination and senior citizens.”

He added, “These indicators reaffirm our continued commitment to developing integrated policies, strategies and innovative initiatives that enhance quality of life as both a strategic and comprehensive approach, promoting healthy and active lifestyles, strengthening social cohesion and empower all segments of society to actively contribute to the journey of sustainable development.

“In order to achieve such efforts, DCD has adopted a scientific, data-driven approach to analysing realities on the ground and measuring impact. This ensures the design of more effective and sustainable policies and interventions, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to invest in people as the central pillar and goal of development.”

Hamda Ahmed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed that the results of the fourth cycle reflect a noticeable increase in the rate of physical activity among individuals in the Emirate. This demonstrates the success of sports initiatives in motivating members of the community to adopt healthier and more active lifestyles. This comes in line with the vision of the Department of Community Development and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council aimed at building an active and sustainable sporting community.

Al Mansoori added, “The survey cycles have contributed to providing accurate and valuable indicators on the level of physical activity within the community, which has helped in developing sports initiatives and programmes and in promoting a culture of healthy living among different segments of society. The fourth cycle further reinforced these efforts by delivering more precise and comprehensive data on the impact of sporting events and community competitions organised across various areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

She also noted that this data provides an opportunity to study and analyse indicators in greater depth and to develop innovative solutions that help increase community participation in sports activities, while achieving a positive and sustainable impact on the health and quality of life of community members.