Arab Mini Football Federation approves Clubs Championship in Libya next September

SHARJAH, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Mini Football Federation, headed by Saeed Al Ajel and based in the United Arab Emirates, has approved the staging of the Arab Clubs Championship in Libya next September, alongside development courses for referees and coaches, the launch of its new official website, and the adoption of its activities calendar for the upcoming period.

The decisions were made during the federation’s second meeting, held yesterday via video conference, with the participation of members representing the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Tunisia, Mauritania, Syria, Sudan, Iraq, and Libya.

Members also agreed in principle to study the organisation of the Arab National Teams Championship in either November 2026 or April 2027, in line with the schedules of upcoming Asian and international tournaments.

The minutes of the previous meeting were also approved.

The federation approved the organisation of three to four annual training courses and development forums for referees and coaches, recognising their importance in supporting the continued growth of the sport. Several member countries have submitted requests to host these programs, with the approved venues to be announced at a later date.

The federation also announced the launch of its official website and communication channels to enhance the sport’s visibility, showcase its events and activities, strengthen communication with member federations, and keep them informed of approved programs and developments.

Saeed Al Ajel stated that the upcoming competition calendar includes the Asian National Teams Cup in Indonesia in August, the Arab Clubs Championship in Libya in September, the Women’s and Under-23 World Cup in Croatia in October, followed by the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2027. He noted that this makes November 2026 or April 2027 the most suitable dates for staging the Arab National Teams Championship.

He also referred to proposals submitted by some member countries regarding the federation’s future calendar and working committees, including the competitions, marketing, finance, and media committees. These initiatives aim to support the sport’s expansion across the Arab world and achieve the federation’s post-establishment objectives.

He praised the spirit of cooperation and coordination among member countries in promoting the sport’s development and widening its reach.