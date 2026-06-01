Q Mobility launches free flow paid parking system with auto deduction via Darb wallet

ABU DHABI,1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Q Mobility announced the launch of a new smart parking experience in Abu Dhabi, enabling auto deduction parking fee payments through users’ Darb app wallet.

The initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing the parking experience and delivering more seamless, efficient, and user-centric digital mobility solutions.

The new service relies on an advanced technological system powered by artificial intelligence and automatic license plate recognition. The parking session starts automatically upon vehicle entry, and fees are calculated and deducted directly from the Darb wallet upon exit, without the need to send SMS, payment machines, QR codes, or any manual actions. This provides users with a smart, seamless, and effortless parking experience.

The Free Flow Paid Parking System provides a smoother and easier parking experience for users through a smart operational system that enables automatic parking registration and fee deduction via the Darb wallet. It removes the need for SMS, payment machines, QR code scanning, or any manual actions, helping save time and improve user convenience.

It also eliminates the need for paper tickets and cash transactions, enhancing parking management efficiency and reducing the challenges of traditional payment methods. It also supports the adoption of digital solutions and AI, while integrating smart infrastructure with the Darb digital ecosystem.

Q Mobility emphasised the importance of maintaining sufficient balance in the Darb e-wallet before using the service, to ensure a smooth automatic payment experience and avoid parking fines.

This launch comes as part of Q Mobility’s ongoing efforts to expand smart parking solutions across Abu Dhabi through the gradual activation of the service in several city sectors and selected private parking locations, supporting the transition toward more efficient and integrated digital mobility services within the emirate.