FNC Speaker leads delegation to Serbia for parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will lead an FNC delegation on an official visit to the Republic of Serbia from 2nd to 5th June, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and friendship between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia and to support parliamentary collaboration between the two sides.

The delegation includes several FNC members.

The visit comes amid the continued growth of UAE-Serbia relations across various fields, reflecting the strength of bilateral ties and the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

The programme of the visit includes a number of official meetings with senior Serbian officials and parliamentarians, as well as a special UAE-Serbia parliamentary session to be held at the headquarters of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia.