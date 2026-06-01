Eid Al Adha Exhibition 2026 concludes at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition concluded on Sunday at Expo Centre Sharjah, following 11 consecutive days of commercial activity and community engagement.

The exhibition attracted participation from more than 100 brands, including major retail operators and emerging entrepreneurial businesses, which showcased innovative products tailored to diverse consumer preferences and spending segments.

This year’s edition drew thousands of visitors, including families and value-conscious consumers seeking promotional offers ahead of Eid Al Adha, delivering an exceptional shopping season marked by record sales and strong returns.

The exhibition further strengthened its appeal through exclusive discounts of up to 75% across leading international, regional, and local brands.

Held in conjunction with the UAE’s "Year of Family", the sixth Eid Al Adha Exhibition offered a comprehensive shopping experience that combined unprecedented competitive pricing with a diversified product portfolio catering to the needs of all family members.

The exhibition pavilions featured a broad selection of essential and consumer products, including ready-to-wear apparel, men’s and women’s fashion with the latest seasonal designs, abayas, traditional attire, and children’s wear. The product mix also included perfumes, incense, oud products, cosmetics, and skincare collections from leading international brands.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the strong visitor turnout achieved by Eid Al Adha Exhibition 2026 underscores the Centre’s position as a leading platform for seasonal commercial events that deliver value to both exhibitors and consumers.

He added that the exhibition serves as a meaningful contributor to the local economy and acts as a catalyst for retail sector growth across the emirate.

This year’s edition featured expanded exhibitor space and a more diversified product offering, contributing to increased local commercial activity and stronger retail sector performance across the emirate through a direct engagement platform linking businesses with consumers.