Coca-Cola Arena to stage opening games of ABA League Finals

DUBAI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Coca-Cola Arena will host the first two games of the ABA League Finals against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday, 4th June, and Saturday, 6th June.

Dubai Basketball will face Partizan Belgrade in the 2025/26 ABA League Finals, with Games 1 and 2 of the series set to be played at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on 4th June and 6th June, respectively.

The ABA League, in coordination with Dubai Basketball and Partizan Belgrade, has confirmed that the opening two games of the Finals will take place in the UAE, marking the club’s long-awaited return home after several months away from Dubai.

Since February, Dubai Basketball have played their home games in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Sarajevo and Zenica serving as temporary home venues during the club’s relocation period. The team now returns to Dubai for the biggest games in its history.

Reaching the ABA League Finals is another major milestone in the club’s remarkable journey. In just its second ABA League season, Dubai Basketball will now compete for its first league title in front of its home fans, while welcoming one of European basketball’s most iconic clubs, Partizan Belgrade, to the UAE.