Gavi commits US$ 50 million to Bundibugyo Ebolavirus vaccines, outbreak response

GENEVA,1st June, 2026 (WAM) – Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, today announced it would make up to US$ 50 million available through its First Response Fund (FRF) to support the response to the ongoing Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak.

Of the US$50 million investment, which is the highest amount that can be approved by the Gavi Chief Executive Officer without further approvals from the Gavi Board, up to US$40 million will be dedicated to accelerating vaccine access while a further US$10 million will be directed towards supporting outbreak response needs.

In addition to these investments, Gavi will also immediately release US$ 10 million to support countries and partners with outbreak response.

This funding will support implementation of national outbreak response plans, including targeted investments to protect routine immunization, protect health care workers and ensure readiness for future vaccines. Gavi will work closely with countries, partners including Africa CDC, WHO, UNICEF, World Bank, and donors to ensure these investments complement other efforts.