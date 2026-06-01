35th Crime Commission opens in Vienna with call for stronger cooperation against evolving criminal threats

VIENNA, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) – Member States and stakeholders gathered in Vienna today for the opening of the 35th session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) amid growing calls to strengthen international cooperation and adapt criminal justice systems to rapidly evolving threats.

From tackling cyber-enabled fraud and online child exploitation to trafficking in persons and the increasingly sophisticated organised criminal networks operating across borders, participants underscored the urgent need to strengthen international cooperation and ensure that criminal justice systems remain fit for purpose.

Over the course of the week, the Commission will consider emerging crime trends, review progress in implementing international commitments and discuss practical measures to enhance prevention, law enforcement and judicial cooperation, and access to justice. The session also serves as an opportunity to prepare for the Fifteenth United Nations Crime Congress, to be held in Abu Dhabi in 2026.

The session marked the first address to the Commission by Monica Juma, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNOD), who emphasised that the Commission remains an indispensable platform for bringing together governments, practitioners and civil society to address shared challenges and to bridge the gap between international policy and realities on the ground.

In their opening remarks, speakers highlighted the increasingly complex and interconnected nature of contemporary crime. Criminal networks are operating across borders and exploiting technological advances, global connectivity and illicit financial flows to expand their activities and profits.

The Executive Director warned that justice systems are struggling to keep pace with the scale and sophistication of these threats, underscoring the importance of stronger international cooperation and effective multilateral responses.

Beyond the plenary discussions, more than 100 side events and 16 exhibitions will bring together policymakers, law enforcement officials, researchers, representatives of international organizations, civil society representatives and young people to exchange experiences and identify practical solutions.