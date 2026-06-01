Parents are cornerstone of family wellbeing, social stability: Minister of Family

ABU DHABI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Marking the Global Day of Parents, Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to fostering strong, resilient families through a forward-looking and people-centred approach that empowers parents and reinforces their pivotal role in society.

Global Day of Parents is an annual observance designated by the United Nations on June 1. It honours parents globally for their selfless commitment to their children and the lifelong sacrifices they make to nurture this relationship.

She emphasised that this commitment reflects the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which places people and families at the heart of the nation’s development agenda, recognising that stable and cohesive families are the foundation of a thriving, prosperous and sustainable society.

She noted that supporting parents is not only a social responsibility but also a strategic investment in future generations. In this regard, the UAE continues to advance a comprehensive framework of policies, programmes and initiatives designed to strengthen family stability, enhance quality of life and equip parents with the support and resources needed to fulfil their educational and social responsibilities effectively.

She highlighted that the Year of Family 2026 embodies the UAE’s determination to further strengthen the family unit and promote its long-term wellbeing. These efforts are closely aligned with the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, which seeks to enhance family wellbeing, deepen family bonds and provide parents with the knowledge and skills required to build balanced and resilient family environments capable of navigating future challenges while preserving national identity and values.

Commenting on the occasion, she said: “Strong societies are built upon strong families founded on love, care and positive role models. The family is the first environment in which values are nurtured, character is shaped and a sense of national identity is instilled.

Through specialised initiatives and programmes, the Ministry of Family continues to strengthen family cohesion, support parents in navigating contemporary educational and social challenges, and promote a healthy balance between professional and family life. In doing so, we help nurture future generations capable of contributing to the UAE’s sustainable development and advancing its national aspirations.”

She added that the Global Day of Parents highlights the indispensable role parents play in raising children, shaping character, instilling values, and fostering a strong sense of responsibility and belonging.

She concluded by extending her heartfelt congratulations to mothers and fathers across the UAE and expressing appreciation for their dedication, commitment and tireless efforts in raising future generations and fostering strong, connected families that contribute to social cohesion and uphold the nation’s deeply rooted values.