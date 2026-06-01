UAE expresses solidarity with Republic of Korea, conveys condolences over victims of explosion at factory in Daejeon

ABU DHABI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Korea following an explosion at a Hanwha Aerospace plant in the city of Daejeon, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Korea over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.